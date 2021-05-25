High response for the Covid vaccine in rural areas near Chetumal

Chetumal, QRoo, May 25, 2021, (SIPSE).- Dozens of people between 50 and 59 years old from the rural areas of ​​the municipality of Othón P. Blanco attended the call of the Covid-19 Vaccination Day. The first dose of the biological CoronaVac from the Sinovac Research and Development Co laboratories was administered.

The adults of this age range arrived at 5:00 in the morning to occupy a place in the line that was made around the dome of the community of Javier Rojo Gómez, where the module was installed for people of 18 communities of this municipality, on the banks of the Hondo River.

One by one, they all entered to occupy one of the chairs under the dome, to sit down and wait for their turn to get the injection.

Most of the attendees brought accessories for the wait, such as water, hat, umbrella, because in the worst case, the wait lasted about an hour and a half, since the flow was constant, in contrast to Chetumal, which has been up to seven hours.

The campaign lasts 2 days, May 24 and 25, and the staff in charge confirmed that there are enough vaccines for adults, for both days.

They stressed that it is not necessary for all people to arrive at the same time, precisely so as not to spend many hours under the weather conditions, mainly the sun’s rays; Since the beginning of the vaccination against Covid-19 in Quintana Roo, that has been the main call, although at the moment only teachers have adhered to those indications.

The area was guarded by members of the National Guard (GN) to ensure order and tranquility, from 8:00 in the morning until 6:00 in the afternoon. Although the population distinguished itself by maintaining a healthy distance, using a mask and antibacterial gel, in which they received immunization.

A few days ago the vaccination was carried out in Chetumal, of people between 50 and 59 years of age and that of teachers and as soon as it is concluded, the Federal Government will activate the application of vaccines to people between 40 and 49 years of age the month of July.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







