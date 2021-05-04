Governor Mauricio Vila reiterates his commitment to respect and inclusion toward the Maya people

Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Q. R., May 04, 2021, (YUCATÀN AHORA).- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal led this Monday, May 04, together with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, the ceremony of Request for Forgiveness for Grievances to the Maya People. End of the “Guerra de Castas“, in which he reiterated his commitment to the respect and inclusion of the Maya people.

From the emblematic Maya community of Tihosuco, in Quintana Roo, Vila Dosal witnessed this act, where the importance of consolidating a different, just and fraternal Mexico was reaffirmed by sowing the seed of peace, which is the fruit of forgiveness.

Present at the event were the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero; the Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González; the Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón; the Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero; the Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán; the Secretary of National Defense, Major General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González; the general director of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI), Adelfo Regino Montes and the general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto.

As well as the Governors of Campeche, Carlos Miguel Aysa González; from Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón Cadenas and from Tabasco, Adán Augusto López Hernández.

