General hospital of Playa del Carmen registers an increase in Covid cases

Playa del Carmen, QRoo, May 14, 2021 (SIPSE).- The General Hospital of Playa del Carmen, registered an increase in Covid-19 cases, as has happened in all of Quintana Roo, it went from 11 in the past week, to 16 cases in the last hours.

Francisco Granados Navas, director of the General Hospital of Playa del Carmen, reported that on Wednesday, May 12, one death from Covid-19 was also recorded, the patient was a 50-year-old.

“Compared to the last week there was an increase in Covid cases, at this time we have 16 patients hospitalized, of which we have eight suspects, that is, they are yet to be confirmed with the PCR test, we have nine men and seven women hospitalized with diseases such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, of these we have four intubated and 12 non-intubated patients”, explained Granados Navas.

The medical specialist argued that this increase is due to the fact that the population has relaxed health security measures, such as constant hand washing and the correct use of face masks; In addition, it has been seen that a large number of locals have attended massive events where there is a general risk of contagion.

Just last weekend, the hospital reached its peak of hospitalizations for Covid-19, with 18 people carrying the virus. In reference to the recent death, he commented that it was because the patient arrived with an advanced clinical Covid condition.

Currently, the hospital has a respiratory care unit with a capacity of 28 beds, so with these figures, which is an average of 60% occupancy.

Likewise, Granados Navas ruled out that there is an increase in the number of beds in the respiratory care unit.

“We do not have programming to make an expansion, our respiratory care unit still has the capacity to care for all areas,” he said.

Both the General Hospital of Playa del Carmen, and that of Zone number 18 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), have been Covid-19 hospitals for the last twelve months in the municipality of Solidaridad.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

