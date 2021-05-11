General Archive of Yucatán: 10 million historical documents

The General Archive ensures the administration and preservation of public archives.

Mèrida, Yucatàn, May 11, 2021 (SIPSE).- “With a collection of approximately 10 million historical documents, the General Archive of the State of Yucatán (AGEY) has provided its services to social researchers, teachers, students, and the general public since 1945”, said its coordinator Armando Chi Estrella.

During the session of “Dialogues and words. Academy, culture and art ”, organized by the Coordination of Continuing Education of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY), Chi Estrella recalled that AGEY seeks to ensure the administration and preservation of public archives, guaranteeing the proper handling of documents, as well as Disseminate the documentary historical heritage of the State and municipalities of Yucatan.

The coordinator reported that among the activities carried out is to organize workshops and training courses for the administration of the public archives of the State government offices.

Photo: (La Revista)

Historical archive

The AGEY historical archive collection is divided into 161 documentary groups belonging to the funds: Colonial, Executive Branch, Municipalities, Justice, Cordemex, State Congress, Judicial Branch, Notary Archives and recent transferred collections.

In its totality, he said, it comprises more than 2,500 linear meters of shelving, occupied by more than 5,000 boxes, about 20,000 books and 1,500 plans.

Photo: (Reporte Yucatàn)

Chi Estrella mentioned that, although paper is the support for the vast majority of the protected information, there are also documents captured on cloth (plans), microfilm rolls, compact and digital discs.

“This collection is fundamentally enriched by transfers from the AGEY’s own Concentration Archive, in addition to the fact that donations of historical documentation are received directly from the generating bodies or other collections,” he pointed out.

Finally, he stressed that due to the Covid pandemic, the opening hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., serving only two people in the morning and two in the afternoon.

To attend and review the documents, it is necessary to wear gloves, a mouth cover, bring a pencil and a camera if you wish.

Appointments can be made by calling 9999-28-31-10 or by email at archive.general@yucatan.gob.mx.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments