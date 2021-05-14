Former President Felipe Calderón visits Mérida to campaign with Cecilia Patron

Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderón Hinojosa visits Mérida, as revealed by the PAN candidate for the IV Federal District, Cecilia Patrón Laviada on her social networks.
The candidate of the PAN political party disseminated through digital platforms photographs of Calderón Hinojosa walking with her in Aleman Park, located east of the Yucatecan capital. The ex-president took time to eat a marquesita there.
Bienvenido @FelipeCalderon a #Mérida, la mejor ciudad para vivir. No podía visitarnos sin probar nuestras deliciosas marquesitas. 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Nlz0u17VK2— Cecilia Patrón Laviada (@CeciliaPatronL) May 14, 2021
“Welcome @FelipeCalderon to # Mérida, the best city to live. He could not visit us without trying our delicious marquesitas, ”
Likewise, Calderón attended a campaign event held in Mérida led by Patron Laviada and Karla Salazar, PAN standard-bearer for the V Local District.
I appreciate the invitation they made me to the #ForoDemocrático with Felipe Calderón Hinojosa and Karla Salazar to talk about the construction of a free country from the local Chamber of Representatives. Let’s go for #MásMérida for everyone. Cecilia Patròn wrote on her social networks.
Source: Yucatàn a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Citizens denounce bad attention and deterioration at IMSS facilities in Mérida
Merida Yucatan, (May 14, 2021).- The facilities.
-
Residents “kidnap” CFE employees for lack of electricity in Solidaridad
Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, May 14, 2021,.
-
General hospital of Playa del Carmen registers an increase in Covid cases
Playa del Carmen, QRoo, May 14,.
-
On Saturday, May 15th, social events will resume in Mérida and the rest of the state
Mèrida, Yucatàn, May 14, 2021 (YUCATÀN).-.
-
Tulum wedding bride’s gown goes viral
(INSIDER).- California-based couple Thainá, 28, and.
-
Two Mexican soccer players are the best-paid in the MLS, US professional league
Southern California is where the money.
-
Strong storms forecast for this weekend in the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021). The.
-
AMLO: people are asking me to get re-elected, but I refuse
MEXICO CITY, (May 13, 2021) .-.
-
Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for mayor of Cajeme, Sonora is assassinated
Abel Murrieta was a former Attorney.
-
“El baile de los 41”: the homosexual party that scandalized Mexico at the beginning of the 20th century.
On the morning of November 18,.
Leave a Comment