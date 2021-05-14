  • Feature,
  • Merida,
  • News,
  • Peninsula

    • Former President Felipe Calderón visits Mérida to campaign with Cecilia Patron

    By on May 14, 2021
    The ex-president was accompanied by Cecilia Patron, candidate for representative for the IV Federal District in Yucatán. Photo: Yucatàn a la mano)

    Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderón Hinojosa visits Mérida, as revealed by the PAN candidate for the IV Federal District, Cecilia Patrón Laviada on her social networks.

    The candidate of the PAN political party disseminated through digital platforms photographs of Calderón Hinojosa walking with her in Aleman Park, located east of the Yucatecan capital. The ex-president took time to eat a marquesita there.

    “Welcome @FelipeCalderon to # Mérida, the best city to live. He could not visit us without trying our delicious marquesitas, ”

    Likewise, Calderón attended a campaign event held in Mérida led by Patron Laviada and Karla Salazar, PAN standard-bearer for the V Local District.

    Puede ser una imagen de 2 personas, personas de pie e interior
    Photo: (Yucatàn a la mano)

    I appreciate the invitation they made me to the #ForoDemocrático with Felipe Calderón Hinojosa and Karla Salazar to talk about the construction of a free country from the local Chamber of Representatives. Let’s go for #MásMérida for everyone. Cecilia Patròn wrote on her social networks.

    Source: Yucatàn a la mano

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment