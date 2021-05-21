Former mayor of Espita is exhibited as he seeks reelection as “Diputado”

Espita, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021).- During his first months as mayor of Espita municipality, Josue Castillo gave the banner for the construction of paved streets near the old train rails at the exit to Sucilá, Yucatán, however, these works never even started, neighbors denounced.
Despite having deceived citizens during his tenure, giving them illusions of having basic services, paved streets, and public lighting, today he goes house to house asking for the vote because he pretends to be a local representative, which has obviously annoyed the residents of Espita.
Two years have passed since Castillo “inaugurated” the works, and the streets of that part of the municipality, like many others, remain unpaved.
“Josué Castillo never returned to face the citizens not only did he deceive these people, but also those to whom he promised housing and other support and he did not comply either, and now he has the nerve to ask us to vote for him, of course, we will not”. Complained Marlene Chi Yam, who was present at that event.
Currently Castillo Amézquita is a PRI candidate for local representative for the X District.
