For the fourth consecutive year, Yucatán is recognized as the safest state in Mexico: IEP

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021).- Although its governments and its people have made Yucatán the safest state in the country for the fourth consecutive year, its geographical location has been a fundamental piece for its maintenance.

In an interview with Carlos Juárez, the director of the Institute for Economy and Peace (IEP), he explained that Yucatán has been in the first place as the safest state in the country for 4 years in a row, which has led to the creation of better economic spaces.

However, when questioning what are the reasons why Yucatán is located in the first place, he said that a large part of the success of Yucatán is its geographical location.

“The first thing I would say is that there are fortuitous factors. The geographical location is not among the drug routes. It does not have a port like Acapulco or Mazatlán that receives large flows of imports from Asia, and it does not have an attractive market for drug dealing, ” he stressed.

Although Yucatán is still in the first place, it has presented an increase in the figures of violence.

The number of homicides is significantly lower than in most of the other Mexican States, but when it comes to family violence, the number of cases reported has increased notoriously.

“Another of the main factors for which Yucatán is in the first places of the peace index is due to its social fabric, and its governments that function in an orderly manner. It is believed that in Yucatan there is little tolerance to bad governments, so this guarantees that the rulers are not allowed to carry out criminal acts so easily”, as it happens in other parts of the country,” Carlos Juarez said.

“Among the points that were analyzed to carry out the peace indicators, Homicides, crimes with violence, robbery, aggression, sexual violence and family violence, crimes with firearms stand out. Organized crime, Indicator jail without sentence,” the director of the Institute for Economy and Peace (IEP).

