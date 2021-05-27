Fishermen found a dead body in the sheltered port of Sisal, Yucatán

Hunucmá, Yucatán, (May 27, 2021).- The body of a 25-year-old fisherman was found floating on Wednesday, May 26, in the channel of the sheltered port of Sisal, Yucatán.

Juan B.C., known among fishermen as “El Gusarapo”, was originally from the municipality of Progreso, and his body was found by his companions, who the night before saw him consuming alcoholic beverages.

Although the fishermen thought it was a garbage bag at first, when they got closer, they realized that what was floating were the remains of the unfortunate fisherman, whose causes of death are unknown until now.

The fishermen immediately reported the finding to the Municipal Police, later to the State Attorney General’s Office, which in turn sent agents of the Forensic Medical Service to take charge of the legal procedures and determine what caused the death of the twenty-year-old man.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







