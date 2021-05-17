First fatal case of heatstroke registered in Yucatan this year

Due to the intense heatwave that prevails in the Yucatan, the first death was registered in the state this year due to heatstroke, according to information from the Federal Government’s Ministry of Health.

The deceased person, according to the Weekly Epidemiological Surveillance report on Extreme Natural Temperatures (NET), was in the range of 45 to 64 years of age. Gender was not specified.

Until May 13th, 8 cases of heatstroke have been confirmed in Yucatán, with the balance of one deceased.

Heatstroke is a disorder caused by a person’s exposure to high temperatures when exercising or working outdoors. It generally occurs when the person is not hydrated constantly at temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher, before which the body reacts with certain symptoms that can range from dehydration to kidney or heart failure.

Luisa Fernanda Román Mejía, a specialist in nutritional treatment for obesity and metabolic diseases, highlighted in an interview the importance of staying hydrated in hot weather, especially in this season where temperatures can exceed 40 degrees in some regions of the country, such as the case of Yucatán, and cause the dreaded heatstroke.

“The exposure of the individual to high temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius, added to the low consumption of water, favors heatstroke. This manifests itself with increased temperature (up to 40 degrees), confusion or disorientation, dry mucous membranes, decreased amount of urine or changes in color, increased heart rate, and shortness of breath. In extreme cases, seek medical help. Without immediate treatment, approximately 80 percent of patients die ”, explained the Nutrition expert.

