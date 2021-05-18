Finnish Ambassador in México, Päivi Pohjanheimo, highlights Yucatan security

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 17, 2021).- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with the Finnish ambassador in Mexico, Päivi Pohjanheimo, who expressed her country’s interest in establishing in Yucatan a cooperation project in matters of economic and technological development, education, waste management, telecommunications, digitization, and best practices in transparency, among others.

In a meeting held in the Hall of Portraits of the Government Palace, Vila Dosal and the European diplomat also addressed issues related to cybersecurity, investments, renewable energy, innovation, the naval and aerospace industry, sectors that represent areas in which agreements could be established for the collaboration and benefit of Finland and Yucatan.

“Yucatán’s security strategy is not only known in Mexico but also globally and represents an element that brings well-being to society,” the ambassador of the Nordic country expressed to the Governor.



Accompanied by the senior advisers of the Finnish embassy in Mexico, Juan Pablo Romero, Mikko Salomen and Anna-Leena Sillämaa, Päivi Pohjanheimo exposed the interest of their country in projects that are promoted in Yucatán such as the expansion and modernization of the Puerto de Altura de Progreso and in the establishment of companies such as Fincantieri, dedicated to the shipbuilding industry, in which Finnish companies could participate as suppliers.

Photo: (Yucatán al momento)

In his turn, Vila Dosal highlighted the importance of the project for the expansion and modernization of the Puerto de Altura de Progreso, of which details are being refined with the federal government, as it is a work that represents the opportunity to promote the economic development of the state and consolidate it as a strategic destination for investment.

Accompanied by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, the Governor pointed out that the issue of cybersecurity and waste management are two of the areas in which Yucatán could take advantage of Finland´s experience and avant-garde knowledge.

In this context, a presentation was made to the Nordic diplomat and the delegation that accompanies her on the competitive advantages, investment opportunities, and infrastructure that Yucatan has to offer, as well as the quality of life conditions that prevail in the state, which makes it an attractive pole not only for the business and commercial sectors, but also for living.

Photo: (Yucatán al momento)

In a particular way, the Finnish ambassador in Mexico indicated that the government of her country is very struck by the actions that Yucatán undertakes in the field of cybersecurity, education, training, and development of human talent.

The ambassador recalled that in Mexico there are 40 active Finnish companies and 80 in partnership with other firms generating thousands of jobs.

Similarly, the ambassador highlighted the efforts being made in Yucatan through the research, innovation and technological development ecosystem materialized through the Science Park Project, which she had the opportunity to visit.

Photo: (Yucatán al momento)

The meeting was also attended by the Undersecretary of Investment, Economic Development and Financing of the Sefoet, Gerardo Díaz de Zavala, and the director of International Affairs of the State Government, Ariadne Morales Acevedo.

Source: Yucatán al momento

