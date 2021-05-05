Finally, the Ticul Regional Hospital project will be reactivated

Ticul, Yucatàn, May 05, 2021.- As a result of the coordinated work between Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the federal government, an important step was taken in the reactivation of the Regional Hospital of Ticul, Yucatan, an unfinished work for more than 10 years, which will allow to offer better care to the population of the south of the state and strengthen the health services of Yucatán, after the establishment of a collaboration agreement between the State Government and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

In the Hall of the History of the Government Palace, Vila Dosal and the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo Aburto, signed a collaboration agreement whereby the State Government cedes to that Institute the property of the unfinished project of the Regional Hospital of Ticul so that there the new hospital is established and with it, the hospital infrastructure of Yucatan is increased, which means that this also advances in the solution of a financial problem inherited from past administrations.

In this regard, the Governor affirmed that this agreement addresses a problem of past administrations that began more than 10 years ago since it is an unfinished work that began in the 2007-2012 administration through the Service Provision Project scheme. (PPS), but during the government of Rolando Zapata Bello, the work was canceled leaving the Yucatecans without a hospital and with a legal conflict for many years.

The director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo Aburto, recognized Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal’s willingness and openness to jointly seek solutions that allow Yucatecans to be offered better health services.

“The will and trust led us to sign this agreement. We will be doing studies to make this an efficient project so that the state will soon be put into operation in favor of the people of the south, ” said the state official.

During the signing of the agreement, Vila Dosal explained that the construction company sued the Government of Yucatán for breaching the agreement, which threatened to be a tax burden of more than 740 million pesos.

However, the Governor indicated, as a result of the negotiations with the construction company, the State Government will only have to return the 61.9 million pesos deposited by the construction firm in a trust, while the company would withdraw from the lawsuits it filed, which means that the 740 million pesos will not have to be paid.

On the other hand, Vila Dosal thanked the support and interest shown by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the IMSS and the Institute of Health for Well-being (INSABI), because thanks to this openness for dialogue and teamwork it will be possible to continue with this hospital project in the southern region of the state, which, in addition to bringing health services closer to the municipalities in the area, will also help reduce the saturation of hospitals in Mérida.

Before the IMSS delegate in the state, Miriam Sánchez Castro, and the head of the State Health Secretariat (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas, Vila Dosal indicated that it is estimated that the tender for the project will be held this year and it is expected to begin with the reactivation of the Regional Hospital of Ticul at the end of this year or the beginning of next.

“Surely it will be taking us a little time, but what was agreed with the President of the Republic is that before his government ends and this state administration ends, this issue is resolved,” said the Governor in the presence of the proprietary counselor of the Technical Council of the IMSS and president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur).

Finally, the Governor stressed that this good news for Yucatán is the result of the teamwork that is being carried out, leaving behind the partisan differences to reach agreements that benefit the people, as has been done here in the state.

“We are here to serve and help the Yucatecans and we thank the President for having the same vision for us. I am convinced that there is the desire and the will and the capacity to conclude with this project that will do justice to the inhabitants of the south of the state, ”said the Governor.

Proof of this, Vila Dosal pointed out, when this administration began, there was also another hospital, which is the General of Tekax Municipality, which was concluded, but did not have the personnel to function, therefore, through an agreement with Insabi, is currently operating at 80% and will soon be operating at 100%.

“In these last two and a half years, working hand in hand with the Federal and State Government, the reality of what is being experienced in southern Yucatán, with the Tekax Hospital already operating and, soon, the Ticul Hospital, will change to better ”, concluded the Governor.

Also present at the signing of the collaboration agreement were the mayor of Ticul, Ana Laura Soberanis Yerves, directors of the IMSS, municipal presidents of demarcations of the southern region of the state, as well as leaders of business chambers and workers’ unions.

