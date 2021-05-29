Film portrays the life of a Maya kid during his transition from childhood to adolescence

‘Boli derretido’ (Melted Boli) is filmed in Homún, Yucatán municipality; and it is seeking funds for its completion.

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 29, 2021).- ‘Boli derretido’ (melted boli)is a fictional feature film that was born from the reflection of Augusto Castillo and his experiences during the beginning of his adolescence. The story seeks to portray innocence, which is transforming, while our world becomes more complex, all this through a magical context combined with Maya legends and traditions of the region.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

“It is that moment in which we begin to understand that there are concerns inside our heads, in which we begin to wonder; Why does my friend’s smile catch my attention? Why do I feel within me a desire to know more about her? ” Says the Yucatecan filmmaker.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

The film has already started filming in various locations in the state, such as the cenotes of Homún and Dzitya municipalities; However, they are currently looking for funds to be able to complete this audiovisual project, through the GoGetFunding platform ( https://gogetfunding.com/boli-derretido-pelicula/ ).

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

In an interview with La Jornada Maya, the director and screenwriter commented that the film is about a boy who is entering adolescence, named Luis, who begins to experience changes in his body and mind, and lives in a world of Maya legends, rituals, traditions, and different beings, which are known in the Yucatecan culture.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

Luis has created an image of sexuality “formed”, from fictional stories that his friends tell him, and he tries to invite the “prettiest” girl of the classroom, and thus begins this crude journey towards puberty ” with the hostile world of sexuality that he is beginning to enter, ” he said.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

The artist stressed that the child actors are from the same community of Homún, they do not have acting training, but they have done many dynamics of emotional awareness to work with the camera, creating a special bond with the rest of the population.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

“I want to tell this story because I have realized the importance of the first approach to sexuality, the importance of sexual education in our country, and the little access that as citizens we have to it during that age, which as a consequence creates a world of doubts and complications in our young mind ”, highlights the director.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

It is not intended to be a moralistic film, he clarified, but to expose these situations that all children go through, where we navigate through many doubts, misinformation, myths, taboos, and lack of specific sexual education. It also aims to demolish these social constructions that have been imposed as normal, but that there are different sexual orientations, different families.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments