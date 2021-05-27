Fernández de Cevallos denounces AMLO before the FGR

‘Chief Diego’ pointed out that President López Obrador has used the assets and resources of the State and has attributed behaviors that necessarily constitute the commission of serious crimes.

Diego Fernández de Cevallos Ramos ( Spanish pronunciation: [ˈdjeɣo feɾˈnandez ðeseˈβaʝos]; born 16 March 1941) is a Mexican politician affiliated with the conservative National Action Party (PAN). He was a presidential candidate in the 1994 election and President of the Mexican Senate.

MEXICO CITY, (May 27, 2021).- Diego Fernández de Cevallos reported to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has made various accusations about him during his morning press conferences from the National Palace.

Through Twitter, the former presidential candidate for the National Action Party (PAN) requested in the complaint, addressed to the head of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), Alejandro Gertz Manero, to order “the appropriate investigative acts and that, in due course, the exercise of the criminal actions that result in accordance with the law is resolved or it is determined that there is no criminal act to pursue ”.

The veteran politician, also known as “Chief Diego” pointed out that President López Obrador has used the assets and resources of the State and has attributed to his behaviors that necessarily constitute the commission of serious crimes.

“The first of these behaviors was made to consist of the fact that I am ‘linked’ to a group opposed to his government, which receives money from the United States government, and that we intend to prevent public resources from being applied to the benefit of the poorest Mexicans. He described this procedure, in his words, as “the crime of treason against the fatherland.” Ceballos said.

“Immediately afterward, he affirmed that I participated as a lawyer in an illegal and immoral maneuver that resulted in the cheating return of many billions of pesos in taxes, for the benefit of the company Jugos del Valle SA de CV, without the end of the litigation and without there being a court ruling that justified the referred return. Furthermore, he argued that it was done through a simple ‘arrangement’ with the authorities, lacking any legality, ” detailed Fernández de Cevallos.

The litigant recalled that in recent days he demanded the federal president give him the date and time to meet at the National Palace, in order to exhibit the evidence that he claims to have against him, “to which he refused.”

“That he reported the facts to the prosecution (which he refused); preventing him from doing so, despite being obliged to do so, and the seriousness of the imputed facts, I would do it – as I do – so that the corresponding criminal actions are investigated and carried out or it is resolved that no there is a criminal act.

Later in the text, Fernández de Cevallos denied being directly or indirectly linked to Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity and that with resources from some government or third parties they fought the López Obrador government.

Finally, the lawyer stated: “I ask you to state the Attorney General of the Republic, to indicate the day and time to come to ratify … And if it is considered legal and appropriate, turn a letter to President López Obrador to interview him about the content of this complaint.”

Hoy, 25 de mayo de 2021, a las 12:15 horas, personalmente acudí a la Fiscalía General de la República y presenté formal Denuncia de Hechos, en relación con las recientes imputaciones que me hizo el corrupto depredador que actualmente ensucia el Palacio Nacional. pic.twitter.com/SwoYwnefq3 — Diego Fernández de Cevallos (@DiegoFC) May 25, 2021

Today, May 25, 2021, at 12:15 p.m., I personally went to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic and filed a formal Report of Facts, in relation to the recent accusations made to me by the corrupt predator who currently litters the National Palace. Diego Fernández de Cevallos

Source: Aristegui Noticias

