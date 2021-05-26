Excessive use of electronic devices poses serious health risks

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 26, 2021).- Currently, the use of electronic devices for several hours is increasingly common, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatan warns of health risks that can be generated due to excessive handling of computers, tablets, cell phones, headphones, among others.

There are three main damages, one of them is the presence of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (compressive neuritis), which is generally caused by prolonged use of the cell phone; registering symptoms such as numbness, tingling, weakness, or muscle damage in the hand and fingers.

To avoid this type of case, it is recommended to stretch your wrists regularly during the workday. One way to do this is to bring your palms together in front of your chest, with your fingers pointing up, and then slowly raise your elbows until you feel a slight pull on your wrists, holding the position for 20 seconds.

Headphones are another increasingly common object at work, so it is advisable to maintain an adequate volume level to avoid damage to hearing, since otherwise a loss of balance may be generated, up to deafness, in turn, suggests wearing headphones with noise cancellers, to avoid turning up the volume.

Headphones, if are not used in moderation, can lead to deterioration of the hair cells, located in the ear and responsible for transmitting signals to the brain; leading to hearing loss.

To avoid this type of complication, it is recommended: reduce the time that headphones are used, not to exceed 6 percent of the volume that music players usually allow; avoid noisy environments or wear hearing protectors.

On the other hand, damage to vision is also notable and can be registered due to excessive use of this type of device, since the exposure time should not be more than two hours.

To avoid cases of eyestrain, myopia, dry eye, or eye strain, it is suggested to take visual breaks every 10 or 15 minutes, blink constantly and if possible get a monitor or glasses that filter blue light for long hours of work.

