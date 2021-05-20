European Union opens borders to countries with high percentage of vaccination

WORLD, (May 20, 2021).- The European Union (EU) agreed on Wednesday, May 19, to open the borders to travelers from countries whose population is widely vaccinated or with a good epidemiological situation against Covid-19, which includes the United States and the United Kingdom, among others.

The agreement, which has yet to be formally adopted in the coming days, also foresees lifting some of the restrictions for vaccinated people when they arrive at their European destinations.

The EU countries also adopted an “emergency brake” to adapt to possible variants of the coronavirus that enter European community territory.

However, this is only a recommendation and not a mandatory decision to be followed by EU countries, since border management is strictly a national competence for each and every country.

