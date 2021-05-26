Environmentalists protect 50 thousand sea turtle eggs in Punta Xen, Campeche

Campeche, Camp., (May 26, 2021).- With the beginning of the nesting and spawning season of turtle eggs in the state, the Quelonios group, through its director, Javier Cosgalla Bello, reported that they have 50 thousand turtle eggs under surveillance, that will hatch on the beaches of Campeche, and recommended those who have properties on the beach to keep their lights off so as not to alter the environment of the specimens that arrive.

The exact number is 48,170 turtle eggs in the largest turtle camp in Campeche, Punta Xen, where the Quelonios group has located and protected 362 nests, reported Javier Cosgalla.

Jorge Berzunza Chío, the undersecretary of Environment, reported with joy that for the second consecutive year they have seen the arrival of turtles of the Lora species, which is endemic to Tamaulipas, but which is now walking on the beaches of Campeche, which indicates that they feel safe here, he said.

The official asked all those who live or have beach houses not to leave their lights on at night, since these lights disorient the turtles that come to spawn and can even cause death by not finding their way back to the sea.

Nesting remained stable in 2019 and 2020, but for this year they expect it to increase slightly considering that up to this point in the season there is already a higher number than there were in this same period last year.

The main species that arrive in Campeche is Carey, which is considered in danger of extinction, but also the White one, which they hope will begin to arrive by the end of the month.

