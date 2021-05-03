Electric carriages in Mérida, a serious project to stand against animal cruelty

Mèrida, Yucatan., May 03, 2021 (YUCATAN).- This Saturday, May 1st the PAN candidate for mayor, Renán Barrera Concha; presented in the park of “La Ermita” a model that could replace animal traction carriages.
The project to replace with electric calesas those that are drawn by horses in Mérida is serious. Barrera Concha said that he would seek to modify the regulations for the migration of certain transport systems such as the traditional carriages so no animals are affected.
He also said that he would give credits and support to help carriage drivers in this transition to continue their activity without any controversy over domestic animals.
How much will it cost to replace them?
The support proposal is focused on the main concern of the chariot drivers, which is the high price of the batteries used by the electric units, which, according to some sources, is around 100,000 pesos.
Caleseros ensure that the horses in their vehicles do not suffer abuse, on the contrary, they keep them well-fed and with medical care because they are their source of income, and the animals are under constant monitoring by veterinarians from the UADY.
At Motul municipality, a type of carriage without animal traction has been operating since the middle of last year; it is not electric, but a man from Motul adapted a motorcycle gasoline engine.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
