El Güero Palma will remain in detention for “unclear” complaint: AMLO

The Mexican president said that the FGR found an “unclear” complaint against “El Güero” Palma and requested that the drug trafficker be detained to define his legal situation. He added that the detention will allow authorities from other countries to report if there are any extradition processes pending.

MEXICO CITY, May 05, 2021, (PROCESO).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) found an “unclear” complaint against the drug trafficker Héctor El Güero Palma Salazar and requested his detention to define the legal situation.

In the morning conference, the head of the federal Executive clarified that the accused left the Altiplano prison to be transferred to the FGR detention center where he remains deprived of his liberty.

“Apparently the prosecution found an unclear complaint and asked the Judiciary for a time to settle for the whole matter to be aired,”. AMLO

In this regard, he said that the period of detention granted by a federal judge to the FGR will allow authorities from other countries to report if there is an extradition process and discard pending investigation files against one of the founders of the Sinaloa cartel.

“If that time passes and there is no pending accusation, it would proceed because this is a mandate of law, to grant him freedom,” said President López Obrador.

However, he warned that in case legal indications are found, Héctor El Güero Palma will be consigned again before a federal judge and will not be able to walk free.

“The Judiciary would have to address this matter that is already in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office,” concluded the president.

Condemn misinformation

President López Obrador also criticized the attitude of some media regarding the case of the ex-cancellation of the Sinaloan drug trafficker and used the term “factional press” to refer to columnist Raymundo Riva Palacio, director of the federal government’s information agency Notimex during the presidential term of Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

“Yesterday I announced that a judge was ordering the release of Mr. Palma, on Saturday morning, setting a period of 24 hours, then the period was extended until Sunday and some journalists took it for granted that Mr. Palma had been released and that the federal government exonerated him from the crime of organized crime and that we had even asked him for an apology, ” the president reproached.

“Hopefully we will all act responsibly, so there is no manipulation in the media, it is difficult because as I always say, the press is against me because they used to receive many benefits from the government, that is why there is this negative reaction from the media with honorable exceptions without generalizing, but this is already extreme, ” AMLO concluded.

Source: Proceso

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







