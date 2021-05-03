Do you know the difference between Clericot, Sangría, and Tinto de Verano?

Many wine experts do not approve of these cocktails, but for most of all, they are a delight and ideal for relieving the heat!
Mérida, Yuc., May 03, 2021, (GOURMET DE MÉXICO).- Although enologists, purists, tasters, and wine producers assure that preparing cocktails with this wine is a serious sacrilege, the truth is that the mixology that uses it as a base is a reality that increases as the temperature of the season rises in places like the Yucatan.
Or do you remember how many times you were saved from a heat stroke thanks to a clericot, a tinto de verano, or a sangria? Sure several times. Now, would you know how to prepare them if necessary? Do you know the differences between one and the other?
We have to admit that, by asking ourselves the same question, we get quite confused. That is why we looked for José Luis León, bartender at Limantour Roma, to explain a little about the specifications of these variant preparations of red wine.
According to León, it is very easy to identify each drink, but for this, you have to go back to its classic versions. For example, sangria is initially red wine with lemonade (made with fruit juice, mineral water, and sugar) and a splash of vodka. In turn, the Clericot has red wine, lemon or lime soda, and pieces of melon, apple, peach, and strawberry on top. The tinto de verano, for its part, only has the wine mixed with lemon soda and is without fruit.
León does not disagree with this type of cocktails. He even says that, to make them even better, he recommends using young Mexican wines, especially from Ensenada, or Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California, as well as using quality inputs in general, then, looking for a good brand of soft drink, to make sure that only fresh fruit is chopped for a Clericot.
He also considers that one should not be closed to the option of a summer white, prepared with the same ingredients as a red, but with a refreshing and non-aged white wine.
Now that you know that the differences between one and another cocktail are subtle but totally identifiable, you should encourage yourself to prepare any of them at home. It is very easy and goes perfectly well with almost any food that you crave for this hot season in Yucatan.
Today in The Yucatan Times, we leave you this recipe for Clericot with rosé wine, perfect to surprise a special person or simply to relax and pamper yourself on a hot afternoon.
INGREDIENTS
- 750 mL of rosé wine
- 100 g sliced strawberries
- 100 g raspberries
- 1 orange sliced
- 200 mL mineral water or lager beer
- 100 mL cranberry juice
- Ice
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place the strawberries, raspberries, and orange slices in a pitcher.
- Pour in the mineral water or lager beer, followed by the red wine.
- Add the cranberry juice and mix well.
- Let stand for 30 minutes and serve with ice.
ENJOY IT!
Source: Gourmet de México
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Kantemó: The cave of the hanging serpents
Explore the Kantemó caves where snakes.
-
Many Yucatecans are paying 25 thousand pesos or more to go to the US to get vaccinated
Due to the fact that the.
-
Three arrested for stealing a television from a restaurant in western Mérida
Mérida, Yuc., (May 03, 2021).- At.
-
Eta Acuáridas Meteor Shower will be visible in Yucatan on May 6 and 7
Mérida, Yucatan (May 03, 2021).- The.
-
Mezquite and Huizache, Mexican trees that fertilize our soil
MEXICO, May 03, 2021, (CONSUMIDORES ORGANICOS).-.
-
Disneyland reopens bringing optimism to Southern California (Video)
At 8:06 a.m. on Friday, April.
-
Electric carriages in Mérida, a serious project to stand against animal cruelty
Mèrida, Yucatan., May 03, 2021 (YUCATAN).-.
-
‘Hospitals are full’ in Argentina as COVID-19 cases hit 3 million
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (REUTERS) – Argentina.
-
If you’re planning to travel to Mexico, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect
If you’re planning to travel to Mexico, here’s.
-
The exceptional gastronomy of Yucatan for the world.
The gastronomy of Yucatan is one.
Leave a Comment