Discontent in Mexico for the price increase in basic food products

MEXICO CITY, (May 19, 2021).- The National Alliance of Small Merchants (ANPEC) warned about the damage that inflation is causing in the family economy, since this month the prices of several products of the basic basket have skyrocketed, without the federal government taking measures to alleviate the effects that this entails.

The ANPEC highlighted the blow to the purchasing power of consumers, a phenomenon that according to the authorities will be controlled no later than September.

The agency considered that the Government has hinted at a position that relativizes the impact of inflation, seeing it as a temporary problem.

“This government stance further aggravates the situation, for all practical purposes they are choosing to let market forces adjust prices. Beyond the government narrative and its flowery adjectives, we should be struck by the frivolity with which they are handling this situation, ” said Cuauhtémoc Rivera, president of ANPEC, in a statement.

According to a market survey carried out between April 15 and May 15 in various cities of the country, the products that registered the greatest increase are tomatoes, chili, lemon, tortilla, beans, eggs, among others; while the states most affected by the rise in prices have been Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, the State of Mexico and Tabasco.

The report refers that the tomato grew 86.67 percent; the chili 72 percent, the lemon 57.89 percent; the tomato 57.14 percent, and the onion 30 percent.

The ANPEC predicted that inflation will continue to rise in 2021 due to various factors such as the pandemic, the seasonal drought, the increase in energy, the slow economic reactivation, and the fall in purchasing power.

Faced with this scenario, he stressed the need to implement effective public policies that lessen the effects of inflation on the most vulnerable population.

Only in the last few hours, it was announced that corn is 105% more expensive than a year ago; currently, the bushel of this grain, essential for the diet of all Mexicans, costs 6.52 US dollars, when on May 18, 2020, it was worth 3.18 US dollars.

Source: El Mañanero Diario

