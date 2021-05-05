Degenerate subject rapes an 11-year-old girl with the help of his daughter in Ticul

Tekax, Yucatàn, May 05, 2021.- Miguel Ángel A.A., in complicity with his daughter Patricia Beatriz A.R., locked up, raped, and seriously injured an 11-year-old girl in the Obrera neighborhood of Ticul, Yucatàn.
After the atrocious attack, the criminal couple fled, but they were later found and arrested. Both are already behind bars in the Tekax prison (Tekax municipality of Yucatàn) and await a sentence of at least 20 years in prison. The judge imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention for the entire time that the process lasts.
The Tekax control judge, Manuel Soberanis Ramírez, issued an arrest warrant against the father and daughter and when they were made available to him he charged them with the crime of aggravated equated rape, which L.A.I.G. denounced, for the sexual attack against her 11-year-old daughter.
According to data collected, on Wednesday, April 7, at 11:20 p.m., the girl 11 years old, with Miguel Ángel’s consent, entered the property where he lives, located in the Obrera neighborhood of Ticul, to look for a ball with which she was playing in the street.
Quickly, the individual grabbed her arm by force and, based on threats, managed to get her inside his house, where, with the help of his daughter Patricia Beatriz, he held her without her consent.
They held her captive in their home until 6:30 in the morning of April 8, the approximate time in which the minor’s relatives after looking for her suspected where the girl was; They entered the premises and rescued her.
Before the girl’s parents arrived at the house of the depraved, the attackers had fled the scene.
Over the course of several hours, the girl was sexually assaulted three times, as Miguel Ángel, with the support of his daughter and threatening the girl, raped her.
