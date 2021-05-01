COVID vaccination begins Monday, May 3rd, for people between 50 and 59 years old in Yucatan

On Monday, May 3rd, the vaccination against the coronavirus will start for people between 50 and 59 years of age in Yucatan, according to what Governor Mauricio Vila reported when supervising the application of the second doses to senior citizens in the municipality of Maxcanú.

As specified, it will be in Valladolid, Tizimín, Kanasín, Progreso, Buctzotz, and Umán where the vaccination would begin on Monday, since it is expected that tomorrow, Saturday, more than 35 thousand vaccines will arrive in our state on a Mexican Air Force flight.

As it will be recalled, in recent days the official page of the federal government was enabled for the population aged 50 to 59 to register for vaccination (mivacuna.salud.gob), and according to Mauricio Vila, people who already have provided their data through that platform, and invited those who have not done so in those municipalities to do so as soon as possible.

Likewise, it was reported that the application of second doses of vaccines against Covid-19 to people over 60 years of age has made good progress in Yucatan since as of today there are already 42 of the 106 municipalities that have completed the vaccination scheme.

Regarding the vaccination with the first and second doses of health personnel, both from the public and private sectors, the Governor indicated that it is expected that with the new shipment of vaccines that will arrive in the state, the state government will be able to begin with the administration of doses to workers in this sector.

Regarding the behavior of the pandemic, Vila Dosal said that on Thursday only 6 hospital admissions for Coronavirus were registered in the state, however, he insisted on the call to the population not to relax prevention measures, but to continue caring for and protecting the health with the use of face masks, constant hand washing and keeping a healthy distance.

Source: SIPSE

