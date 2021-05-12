Courtyard by Marriot Hotel inaugurated in Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 12, 2021).- Yucatán continues to receive investments that generate employment such as the Hotel Courtyard Mérida Downtown, which this Tuesday, May 11, was inaugurated by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and which represents a private investment of 460 million pesos and the generation of around 1,200 jobs, between direct and indirect, during its construction and 100 more for its operation.

In company with the mayor of Mérida, Alejandro Ruz Castro, Vila Dosal cut the inaugural ribbon and unveiled the commemorative plaque of this new luxury hotel that has 208 rooms and is part of Grupo Presidente, operator of hotels, restaurants and residences for seniors, and is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands globally.

When taking the floor, the CEO of Grupo Presidente, Braulio Arsuaga Losada, highlighted the tireless effort of Governor Vila Dosal for the constant search for the economic and social development of this city and the state, through the promotion work of Yucatán.

“Your presence at this event, Governor, is a sign of your commitment to projects that, without a doubt, will allow the recovery of Yucatán, tie the crisis that we face today and will bring benefits for all the inhabitants of the state together with Sefotur highlighting the importance of tourism as an economic and growth engine ”, he indicated.

Before the president of the Yucatán Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Fernando Ponce Díaz, Arsuaga Losada assured that crises bring endless opportunities and today tourism is going through one of the crudest moments in its history and despite this, openings such as that of the Courtyard Mérida Downtown Hotel, show that for the tourism industry there are no impossibilities when it is a priority to serve travelers and offer them the hospitality and quality service of its people that characterizes us as Mexicans.

“I am sure that this hotel that opens its doors today to reinforce the image of Mérida as a modern, avant-garde city open to all possibilities of economic growth, but, above all, recognized for the hospitality provided by the Yucatecans”, finished the businessman.

In his message, the Governor indicated that Yucatán is on the right track in the economic recovery after the Coronavirus pandemic, as he recalled that 25,000 jobs were lost during it, of which, to date, 11,000 have been recovered in one way faster than it had been during the flu crisis.

“The jobs that were lost in Yucatán due to influenza took 8 years to recover, however, today, at the rate we are going with the worst pandemic in the last 100 years, it seems that in a year and a half we will be recovering it, for which we are grateful for the trust they have had in Yucatán, ” said Vila Dosal.

After cutting the ribbon, Vila Dosal announced that he will be today May 12 in Valladolid to announce more than 1,500 million pesos in new investments in the eastern part of the state of the tourism sector such as hotels and new attractions, which are a new opportunity to carry out development economic throughout the state taking advantage of the benefits of other municipalities in the interior.

In this context, the Governor recalled that, 5 years ago, when he was mayor of Mérida, he began the process and plans for the establishment of this hotel, which today, as Governor has the opportunity to see it materialized and with which it contributes to the economic recovery of the state.

“Tourism has been one of the sectors of the economy that has suffered the most from the pandemic, the world has seen the impact of the Coronavirus, but today, among all of us, we have moved forward with the application of health protocols”, said Vila Dosal accompanied by the heads of the State Ministry of Tourism Development (Sefotur) and Economic and Labor (Sefoet), Michelle Fridman and Ernesto Herrera Novelo, respectively.

Before the General Manager of the Hotel Courtyard Mérida Downtown, Heriberto Jaime Bobadilla and the director of Organización Becerra and owner of the Hotel Courtyard Mérida Downtown, Alejandra Becerra Ruíz, the Governor thanked the trust in Yucatán to invest, product of the work to keep Yucatán as the safest state in the country due to its positive indicators.

Vila Dosal pointed out that Mérida is the best city to invest in all of Mexico, according to the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of the federal Government through a report of the Budget Diagnostic Report based on results, it positioned Yucatán as the best state that is accountable and that is best evaluating its public policies, also, Yucatán is the state of the Mexican Republic where there is greater legal certainty, according to the World Justice Project qualifier.

“In Yucatán we are working hand in hand with the three levels of Government and we still have much to offer and many people to move forward and we are convinced that job creation is what can really lift people out of poverty and that is why we are working hard to provide that certainty and I am sure that all of us working hand in hand we will be able to recover from the jobs we lost, and we will continue to build in Yucatan the best place to live in all of Mexico, ” said the Governor.

Lastly, Vila Dosal called on Yucatecan businessmen and society to bring the economic reactivation as quickly as possible hand in hand with the application of health protocols, but, above all, to exercise individual co-responsibility.

In his speech, Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro said he was pleased that more companies in the real estate sector, especially in the hotel sector, decide to invest in Mérida, highlighting the city’s tourist vocation, which is increasingly consolidated as an investment pole in the southeast .

“Both the municipal and state governments direct efforts towards objectives and goals that promote the economic development of the State aimed at attracting regional, national and direct foreign investment, to restore and promote our economy, and in this way generate more and better jobs for the Yucatecans ”, he expressed.

In this sense, he endorsed the City Council’s commitment to continue generating better conditions for investment, which encourage the generation of jobs and an important economic benefit to continue facing the crisis generated by the health contingency.

The Courtyard Mérida Downtown Hotel is located on the emblematic Avenida Colón of the Yucatecan capital and has 208 rooms spread over 11 floors and was designed by the Yucatecan architects Augusto Quijano and Jorge Carlos Zoreda.

The space features spacious rooms and suites with complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TV, and complimentary coffee. Its NAPA restaurant has a wide selection of local and international options and highlights the excellent view of the city from the pool located in the Sky Lounge, which offers bar service and snacks; in addition to having a large gym with high-tech equipment.

This is a smart, high-tech building with ample access to power connections and strategically placed USB ports in all rooms, work areas, restaurants, lobby, and lounges, plus free broadband Wi-Fi.

The property offers laundry service, gym, terrace, outdoor pool, ADA-compliant elevator, a business center open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week and a pet-friendly program, also highlights its location as allows easy access to the Congress District, the area of ​​the historic center of the City and the Mérida International Airport.

It is worth mentioning that Grupo Presidente, a Mexican company dedicated to the operation and administration of hotels, restaurants and residences for the elderly, has in all its hotels and restaurants the “SafeTravels” certification issued by the WTTC (World Travel and Tourism Council) and the “Safeguard” seal, issued by Bureau Veritas.

Both certifications endorse all those companies that have implemented health and hygiene measures aligned with international protocols that guarantee the safety of travelers during their stay.

