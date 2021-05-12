Controversy over naked woman footage in the streets of Mérida and Chichén Itzá

Photos and videos shared on her Twitter account have generated a great deal of controversy.

Mèrida, Yuc., May 12, 2021 (SIPSE).- Recently in Yucatán the videos and photos of a young woman who undressed in various parts of the state, including Chichén Itzá and Mèrida, which she shares on her Twitter account, have caused controversy.

With the emergence of platforms such as OnlyFans during the Covid pandemic, many women invite people to pay for their content by promoting themselves with racy videos in different settings, often public, as in this case.

The young woman named N.E.N.V. is being criticized for undressing in the streets of the Historic Center of Mérida and in view of several passers-by, while a young man films her in motion.

On Twitter, N.E.N.V. invites you to consume its content on the OnlyFans platform, noting that she recorded an xxx video in Chichén Itzá and also shared photos in her underwear on that site.

It should be noted that these acts of exhibitionism are punishable by the State Penal Code, in the section on “Violations of public morals and good customs.” There it is indicated that the person who makes obscene exhibitions will receive from six months to five years in prison and from twenty to one hundred and twenty days-fine.

However, so far it is not konwn if this person is going to be fined or Sanctioned for these illegal acts.

The case of the Americas Park

Just in March this year, another similar controversy arose when a couple of women exhibited in broad daylight at the Parque de las Américas in Mérida, seeking to attract customers to their online content.

It should be remembered that in Mérida the behavior of street harassment or exhibitions of exhibitionism has hardened, and many men are already serving jail time for the fact of lowering their pants in parks or city streets, after the complaint of those affected.

