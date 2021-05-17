Common mistakes Ex-pats make when moving to Mexico

Over the last few decades, Mexico has become one of the top relocation and retirement markets amongst US and Canadian citizens, with Puerto Vallarta, Cabo, Cancun, San Miguel de Allende and other popular resort regions grabbing most of the attention and real estate investment dollars.
Moving to a foreign country is exciting and life changing, and can come with a few challenges, especially in the beginning. To make it a little easier, Timothy Real Estate Group’s Taniel Chemsian and Modern Aging’s Risa Morimoto put together a list of the Top 9 Mistakes People Make When Moving To Mexico. The list includes:
Expecting Everything To Be Cheaper In Mexico
Assuming Credit Cards Are Accepted Everywhere
Expecting Things To Happen On Your Time
…and much more.
Check out the list on the This Is Modern Aging website by clicking HERE.
For more information, don’t miss the FREE ‘Dream Retirement in Mexico’ webinar on June 8, 9 and 16. Taniel & Risa will discuss the most popular expat destinations in Mexico, basics on how to purchase property and the ins and outs of the Mexican healthcare system.
Source: Timothy Real Estate Group
