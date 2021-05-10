Cochinita Pibil, 5 things you need to know

Mèrida, Yucatàn, May 10, 2021 (EL UNIVERSAL).- The Cochinita Pibil is perhaps the most emblematic dish of the Yucatan Peninsula. This plate is the result of the cultural fusion between Spanish and Maya culture that took place in the state.

As its name indicates, it is made from pork marinated with achiote, a particular spice to the region, however, it was not always prepared that way, before the arrival of the conquerors, a similar preparation was made with wild boar, venison, or pheasant meat, common proteins in the area. It was not until the 15th century that pork began to be used in its preparation.

“In addition to its flavor and versatility, pork offers a great nutritional contribution as it is a source of Omega 9, which helps reduce cholesterol; as well as vitamins of the B complex, such as B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, and minerals, which benefits the growth and maintenance of the human body ”, says Rodrigo Santibáñez, Director of the Pig Farming Unit of MSD Animal Health in Mexico.

Photo: (ok diario)

This dish, which is enjoyed on special occasions such as Hanal Pixan, celebrates its day on the first Saturday in May. So you definitely have to know these 5 curious facts about this preparation.

1. The word pibil comes from the pib or “oven that is used in the preparation of the suckling pig. The Pib is not a common oven, it is actually an underground hole that is covered with a layer of hot stones and leaves, which allows the heat to be maintained and the food to cook properly.

2. The cochinita acquires its peculiar orange color thanks to the use of achiote seeds.

3. In the municipality of Hecelchakán, in Campeche, from May 1 to 5 a culinary festival is held dedicated to this gastronomic delicacy.

Photo: (Cocina fàcil)

4. In its origins, the cochinita pibil was one of the main dishes of the Hanal Pixan, or “food of the souls”, a tradition of the Maya people that is carried out to remember their deceased.

5. If other proteins are used instead of pork, the name of the cochinita changes. If venison is used, it is called pibil keh or when the meat is wild turkey, it is called pibil kuts.

Photo: (Imagen tv)

Source: El Universal

