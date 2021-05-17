Citizens and family march to demand justice for the alleged femicide of Arlette

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 17, 2021).- Friends, family members, and activists protested in Paseo Montejo in the Yucatecan capital, to demand that the authorities clarify the death of Arlette Heredia Piña, who was found dead on May 04, in a property located in the Prado Chuburná neighborhood of Mérida, since in their opinion her death is femicide and not a suicide as the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) initially determined.

Under a burning sun, around 60 people gathered a few meters from the monument to “Los Montejo”, intervened a few weeks ago by feminist groups to demand a stop to gender violence and femicide in the state, to start the protest to demand an exhaustive investigation that clarifies the death of Arlette.

While the thunderous jingle of a candidate resounded in the place, a group of municipal police officers watched the protest from a distance and even came to take pictures with their cell phones of the protesters’ banners, who posed for the uniformed men.

At the scene, Orlando Heredia, father of the dead girl, offered an interview, where he argued the reason for his suspicions against Oscar Salazar, the now-deceased woman’s sentimental partner.

According to the young woman’s father, there are inconsistencies in the time of death with some messages that she sent to her mother on the day of the fatal incident, for which they suspect that she was murdered by her sentimental partner.

“What we want is justice, we want local authorities to conduct an investigation, there are police cameras that have not been checked, there are calls that have not been checked, my daughter spoke to my son at seven o’clock at night and the police call came 6:50 in the afternoon, there are many irregularities ”, he added.

He assured that his daughter did not know to tie the knots on the rope such as the ones that were used to end her existence, for which he demanded that the FGE carry out an in-depth investigation to determine who took Arlette’s life.

After concluding the interview, the contingent of people took the right lane of Paseo Montejo to start marching in the middle of the “ciclovía”, which caused the annoyance of some people who were cycling around the place.

With banners in hand and slogans, the protesters demanded justice for the murdered woman whle demanding an end to femicidal violence.

Upon reaching the intersection with Avenida Pérez Ponce, the demonstration encountered a group of people dressed as characters from the Star Wars saga, who carried out altruistic actions to collect funds for the operation of a minor.

After walking 200 meters, the march was found in the opposite direction with another protest of “skaters”.

Finally, the protesters stood on the steps of the Monumento a la Patria where they launched slogans and reiterated their request for justice for Arlette.

