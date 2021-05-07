Chetumal, Quintana Roo state capital celebrates its 123 anniversary

Chetumal, QRoo, (May 07, 2021).- The city of Chetumal was founded 123 years ago and since then it has struggled to consolidate an economic system that is currently facing one of the worst crises in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, and that just arrives at the celebration with a traffic light in orange. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the state capital is the city with the highest number of infected colonies in the state of Quintana Roo.

The president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Eloy Quintal Jiménez, recalled that it is the second year in a row that Chetumal celebrates its anniversary in the midst of the pandemic, with a large number of businessmen facing strong problems, depending on the business they have.

“We are also at an orange traffic light, which restricts the influx of customers, especially the restaurant sector, but the good news is that the vaccination process advances with the population of 50 to 59 years, and approaching intermediate ages”, says Eloy Quintal.

The business leader stressed that in relation to the previous year, there are two new presidential decrees in economic matters, which still do not generate a desirable effect of economic reactivation, due to several factors including adjustments to logistics that have been proposed.

Chetumal also reaches this anniversary with the uncertainty in relation to the Maya Train project, since the businessmen have done what is necessary to find out if there is an executive project, which according to the calendar of the National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur), this year Engineering work should begin on the Tulum-Bacalar section, but to date, it has not been completed.

“And we have demonstrated on the issue of the Zaragoza Canal, we know that it is stoped, the Secretariat of the Navy reports an advance of less than ten percent, and in the section of the highway connection to the short route to Mérida, it was an important project, but the section is also on hold, and this does not generate uncertainty, because additionally, the inflationary issue averages a higher rise in recent years ”, the businessman concluded.

