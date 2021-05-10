Chetumal: cattle theft continues despite complaints filed before local authorities

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (May 10, 2021).- During the first quarter of 2021, the livestock sector in the south of the state of Quintana Roo has been lacerated by the theft of cattle, while the entire state authorities have not arrested a single person, despite the fact that 7 criminal complaints were officially filed.

Gualberto Caamal Kú, a farmer from the Nicolás Bravo community, demanded that the authorities prosecute the cases of robbery reported repeatedly.

Only in the area of ​​Nicolás Bravo and Caobas communities, so far this year more than 100 heads of cattle have been stolen, and despite the fact that the complaints were filed, the bureaucracy and the lack of personnel in the headquarters of the State Attorney General’s Office, in the rural area, has allowed these crimes to go unpunished.

“Even though the cattle producers have filed their complaint, for which they require countless documents, then they are told that there is not enough personnel to deal with the problem immediately,” declared Caamal Kú.

In the municipality of Bacalar, the situation is no different, according to Federico Bucio Martínez, president of the Bacalar Livestock Association, who said that up to this day, no one has been detained or convicted for that crime that hurts so much to the producers in the region.

He explained that there is a big concern because local breeders have a very good idea of who is responsible for the thefts, but they are still at large committing their misdeeds.

“Nothing is really being done to counteract this situation, this crime of cattle rustling has been affecting ranchers for years and there is not a single cattle thief behind bars,” Camaal Kú said.

The producers feel helpless because in the face of the complaints they have made, they have not seen absolutely any results, so they called on the authorities to jointly build a security plan to guarantee the welfare of the livestock sector.

Recently, a meeting was held with the National Guard where agreements were established for greater surveillance of the area, however, the problem persists in the area.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments