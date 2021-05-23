Chetumal airport is recovering air connectivity

The month of April closed with more than 23 thousand domestic passengers served.

Chetumal, QRoo, (May 22, 2021).- One year after the Chetumal International Airport (AIC) had its worst season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the month of April closed with more than 23 thousand domestic passengers served.

In April of last year, only 276 passengers were served at the capital airport, which was the first month of the pandemic, however, in this same month of this year, there were 23,135, of which only 3,100 were foreigners, according to the most recent report from Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA).

The statistics specify that in the first four months of the year the southern airport carries a total of 81,900 passengers served, mainly on the CDMX-Chetumal route; that is, air transfers from the center of the country to Chetumal and vice versa.

In his opportunity, Alberto García Magaña, administrator of the Chetumal International Airport (AIC) commented that the air connectivity of the capital with the rest of the country is reactivated with good forecasts, and with the passage of the months it is increasing.

He highlighted that there are currently new facilities, putting the local airport terminal within the highest standards of customer service, due to the comfort and speed with which the service is provided.

The statistics specify that in April two years ago, in 2019 when there was no health pandemic, 32,486 people were counted, who traveled to Mexico City and Guadalajara from Chetumal and vice versa.

On the other hand, in April no cargo was transported on the aircraft, only that allowed per passenger; in contrast to the 146 thousand 373 kilograms of the same month in 2019.

The president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of Chetumal, Eloy Stalin Quintal Jiménez, has stated that the local economy receives significant financial income from travelers who come to Chetumal for business or recreation, mainly hotels, restaurants, and transportation.

