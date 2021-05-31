‘Chepe’ Contreras, candidate for the Municipal Presidency of Bacalar, Quintana Roo, dies

BACALAR, Quintana Roo, (May 31, 2021) .- José Alfredo “Chepe” Contreras Méndez, candidate of the “Va por Quintana Roo” (PRI-PAN-PRD-CpQ) coalition for the municipal presidency of Bacalar, municipality of Quintana Roo, and his wife, Rosina Castillo, died in an accident as they crashed their car into another vehicle near the Chacchoben community.
Rosina Castillo died at the scene of the accident and the candidate died shortly after being admitted to a clinic in the municipality of Chetumal.
Both were returning from a political campaign event, traveling in an Aveo, in the direction of Bacalar, at about 6:30 p.m., when they left the Noh Bec-Chacchoben highway, known as the “short route” to Mérida, colliding with the retaining wall.
Authorities who went to the scene removed the candidate, who was trapped inside the vehicle, while they verified that his wife no longer had vital signs.
The PRI standard-bearer was rushed to the Carranza clinic in Chetumal, where he was pronounced dead one hour later.
Contreras Méndez, restaurant entrepreneur, was already municipal president of Bacalar, in the period 2013-2015.
