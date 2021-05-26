Celia Madero Chan designated new indigenous governor of Campeche

Campeche, Camp., (May 26, 2021).- Campeche has a new Indigenous governor: Celia Madero Chan received the baton from Candelaria Lázaro Lázaro, the National Indigenous Governor of Mexico (GNIM). During the event, Lázaro Lázaro affirmed that they are training their members so that in the future, they will become political contenders, although for the moment they will have to keep their distance from the political arena.

He stressed in his protest that there is a need to ensure that the indigenous populations, not only of Campeche but of the entire Peninsula, have food security, for self-consumption and so that they can trade outside the communities and have a greater flow of resources to lead a decent life.

Admitting that there was a cut in resources, he affirmed that the indigenous people are used to working with little and maintaining their lives fairly because the countryside provides them with what is necessary to survive. However, they need health, education, transportation, help to market their products and/or services, among others.

Lázaro Lázaro affirmed that little by little, they will promote the preparation of ideal characters to run for public office, who truly defend the rights of the Maya and the rest of the ethnic groups. Hundreds of years have passed and no one has really worked for the indigenous people of Mexico. The indigenous need a much stronger presence in the political scene to run their own programs and get supports for their development.

Celia Madero Chan pointed out that the indigenous are nonpartisan, but once they begin to prepare their cadres, they will take into consideration their political options.

“Not like the already known groups that call themselves indigenous, but true indigenous cadres who really know what it is to be indigenous in Mexico since, despite the history and the background, it seems that we are the strangers and not the descendants ”, the new indigenous governor of Campeche concluded.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments