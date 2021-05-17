Cancun teen is accepted into NASA’s International Air and Space Program

Student from Cancun makes notebooks to attend a NASA course
Alejandro Romano Reyes created a microsatellite and was accepted into the IASP
Cancun, QRoo, (May 17, 2021).- With the creation of a microsatellite (Cubesats: microsatellite for communications and research), Alejandro Romano Reyes was accepted into NASA’s International Air and Space Program (IASP) 2021. The program will take place from November 14 to 20 at one of NASA’s headquarters located in Huntsville, Alabama, United States, and requires a fee of 3,500 US dollars, plus flights and expenses, to be covered so he is concentrating on finding support and creating personalized notebooks hand-sewn by himself, which he markets to obtain resources.
Alejandro Romano Reyes is a student of the Mechatronics Engineering career at the Technological Institute of Cancun. He was selected among 60 students worldwide to participate in this program, so for the moment, he is concentrating on finding financial resources to make the trip.
“At first you don’t believe it, because it’s NASA, a very exclusive program, and then I didn’t believe it and now because of the stereotypes they handle, that a boy from the Technological Institute of Cancun couldn’t participate in those things, but now I realize that YES, he can”, said Romano Reyes.
His proposal was sent in September of last year and it was in February when he received the confirmation letter. This project is carried out in coordination with the company AEXA, which has the link between Mexico and NASA.
He recalled that it was last year when he learned about the story of Jonathan Cristian Sánchez, known as “the Mexican spaceman”, because he has participated in several NASA projects, and at that moment, he decided he will contact him in search of joining this type of activities himself.
“He has an initiative to form a community of young talents for science and technology and I am part of that group and I have the opportunity to participate in the program. I put in my data and they ask me for an evaluation proposal to see if they accept me or not in the program”, he said.
The program will take place from November 14 to 20. He explained that from now on he is taking some preparation courses and thus continue with much more specific topics, because the purpose of the program is to prepare the participants for the resolution of any problem that could arise in a space mission, using engineering and technology.
The student mentioned that for any support or information he can contacted on his Instagram @romatronico.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
