Cancun police officer executed in Tulum

The hit men blocked his way when he was driving his car in the Guerra de Castas neighborhood.

Tulum, QRoo, May 24, 2021, (SIPSE).- Gustavo N, 41 years old, an agent of the Quintana Roo State Police assigned to Cancun and a Tulum resident, was executed inside his car on Sunday, May 23rd.

The events occurred around 4 o’clock in the morning on Sunday, May 23, on the corner of Calle 2 with Geminis, in the Guerra de Castas neighborhood of Tulum, the gunshots were reported to the 911 emergency service.

First, it was reported that the victim was a public servant from Tulum. Hours later his real identity was revealed.

The officer in charge of unit 9282 of the Quintana Roo State Police, arrived on-site and immediately cordoned off the area where he found a white Volkswagen Jetta with license plate number UVR-625-D, with a broken windshield, and a driver drenched in blood, so he immediately called an ambulance.

Paramedics from Costamed responded to the call, just to find out that the subject who was injured with a firearm no longer had vital signs.

At 5 o’clock, the ministerial police arrived and found 11 gold-colored caps with the legend “ÁGUILA 9MM”, and a gold-colored one with the legend “GFL 9MM LUGER”.

The deceased was wearing jeans and brown boots, no shirt, and in the driver’s seat of the Volkswagen Jetta.

Among his belongings was a Huawei cell phone, a voter ID with the name of Gustavo N, with a photograph, which corresponds to the physical characteristics of the deceased.

It is known that the hitmen were traveling in an old model white Nissan Tsuru when they opened fire on the man who turned out to be a police officer.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) through its social networks reported the events that occurred early this Sunday in Tulum, where a police officer lost his life -apparently- due to gunfire wounds.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments