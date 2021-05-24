Cancun, Quintana Roo registers increase in foreign investment

Cancun, Quintana Roo, May 24, 2021, (SIPSE).- The state of Quintana Roo received a total of 91 million dollars in Foreign Direct Investment during the first quarter of the year, after a collapse in the indicators of this sector, which began even months before the coronavirus reached Mexico.

According to the numbers of the Ministry of Economy of Quintana Roo, between January and March 2020, the period prior to the national emergency, investment from abroad registered the lowest figures, closing at just 23.8 million dollars.

The main reason was the return of capital to the countries of origin, which even reached 151.1 million dollars, from accounts between companies.

However, a year later, the state reported in the first three months of 2021, 67.2 million dollars more compared to the same period last year, which represented an increase of 283.3 percent.

The countries that most bet to invest were the United States and Spain, with 57.6 million dollars, between both. Other countries that maintain their interest in Quintana Roo are Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Sergio León Cervantes, president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), mentioned that they will hold meetings with other countries to make more investments.

In Quintana Roo, what they seek to detonate are real estate, health, and wellness projects, sustainable tourism, renewable energies, airport infrastructure, as well as corporate services.

Last year due to the pandemic, many of the projects contemplated were put on hold, however, through the negotiations, 14 were guaranteed, with a total investment of 2.9 billion dollars, for the next three years.

In 2020, Quintana Roo closed with 121 million dollars for foreign direct investment, while the estimates for this year are higher.

Source: Sipse

