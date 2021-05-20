Cancun Hoteliers say the Maya Train Project threatens tourism

Cancun, QRoo, (May 20, 2021).- The hoteliers of Quintana Roo see tourism threatened in the medium term by the Maya Train Project, as it will affect mobility for at least three years, interrupting the only route that exists to connect the north and south of the state, a road that also leads to Cancun International Airport.

To the above will be added the losses of the tourism sector in the southern part of the state since there is no plan for them to recover and that could bring economic losses of at least 5 billion USD, by not allowing taxes to be applied, in addition to failure to collect 8 billion pesos for non-resident tax.

Mainly, according to tourism leaders from Quintana Roo, for Europe, one of the main emitters of tourism to the Mexican Caribbean, specifically for Riviera Maya, the traveler could lose up to two days of their vacations, which will be demotivating and it could make them change their travel destination.

However, hoteliers also consider the Maya Train Project important, but they want to send a warning of the consequences the construction works will bring if proper measures are not taken because this situation would be added to the already existing crisis due to Covid-19, the fall in reservations and rates, unemployment, the new tax on international tourists, sargassum and the lack of vaccination of tourism workers as it is already being carried out in other travel destinations that are competition for Quintana Roo.

Hotel front in the Mexican Caribbean against the Mayan Train

In March, Roberto Cintrón, president of the Cancun, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association; Antonio Chaves, president of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association; Juan Pablo Mudespacher, president of the Cozumel Hotel Association; Ramón Roselló, manager of the International Association of Investors of the Iberostar group, and organized hoteliers of Tulum assured that they are in favor of the construction of the Maya Train, as long as “the original plan is followed, corresponding to the laying electricity that runs parallel to the Cancun-Tulum highway.

