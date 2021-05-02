Cancun airport transportation companies report up to 70% increase in operations during March, 2021

Despite the negative forecasts for the tourism sector, it has shown signs of a rapid recovery, and in March alone, operations at the airport surpassed those of previous months since the borders were opened, with more than 443 operations per day for both foreign and domestic flights.

And this has also influenced in creating an atmosphere of optimism among all sectors in Cancun, Cancun Airport transfer operators have pointed out that the average in previous months was 50 operations per day, however, in March and April 2021 operations per day exceeded 200, resulting in an acceleration of the economic recovery in Cancun.

While this is good news, we must also take into account the preventive measures that hotel, recreational and transportation companies are taking to guarantee the health of tourists arriving to Cancun.

Companies take preventive measures

In view of this commitment to guarantee a safe trip to every visitor to Cancun, some Cancun airport shuttle companies have implemented rigorous hygiene and cleaning measures in their units.

It is estimated that the investment in disinfection, sanitization and hygiene equipment by transportation companies in Cancun amounts to more than $15 million pesos, a sum that grows month by month, all in order to prevent the spread of diseases.

Companies such as eTransfers, which provides private Cancun airport transportation services, have made an effort to join forces for the rapid recovery of the tourism sector in Cancun, without neglecting the health of its staff and its customers.

While investment in sanitizations and products to guarantee hygiene have been remarkable, despite drastically reducing their prices, their commitment to guarantee an excellent and safe experience for each and every tourist is undeniable,

More transportation companies in Cancun are joining these prevention measures. Such is the case of other companies, even the official Cancun Airport Transportation company, has followed the example of others, implementing better hygiene and safety measures without increasing prices.

Even the Cancun airport shuttle service, which is one of the most requested services by national tourists, in recent days has reaffirmed its commitment to maintain preventive measures against contagion and thus preserve Cancun’s good reputation in the handling of the pandemic.

No increase in transportation fares at Cancun Airport

Despite the increase in operating costs per service, these have not been reflected in the cost of fares in transportation services, we recommend you to book through the internet, with any of the companies we mentioned, as they are regulated and guarantee to apply the best disease prevention measures.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments