Canaive Yucatán and Casa Díaz sign an agreement to support the clothing industry

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 24, 2021).- To support its affiliates to face the difficult economic situation and achieve the recovery of the sector in less time, the National Chamber of the Clothing Industry, (Canaive) Yucatán Delegation and Casa Díaz (Everything For Clothing, Embroidery, Screen Printing and Textile Sublimation, Casa Díaz since 1930), signed an agreement to support associates with discounts, financing in the acquisition of equipment and training.

The president of Canaive Yucatán, Jorge Moreno González, stressed that the agreement will be in force from May 2021 and will conclude in May 2022, so that entrepreneurs have the opportunity to purchase various items from Casa Díaz, a local material supplier and equipment distributor.

He indicated that affiliates will also be given a card that gives access to discounts, from 5 to 20 percent, in the purchase of standard or automatic machinery of all brands, as well as spare parts and supplies for the textile industry.

“Canaive associates will have a line of credit for the purchase of machinery or specialized equipment with this agreement that was concluded between the chamber and Casa Díaz.” Jorge Moreno González, president of Canaive Yucatán

Moreno González stressed that with this type of action, Canaive in Yucatán works to provide facilities for economic reactivation and to maintain jobs, since many companies were affected by Covid-19.

He underlined that it is now important to create synergy between sectors and companies, to have an economic reactivation in better conditions, and thus achieve in a short time the recovery of companies of various lines.

For his part, Miguel Díaz Etienne stressed that Casa Díaz will give the Canaive Delegation Yucatán associates conferences, updating training and specialized information on the clothing, embroidery, screen printing, sublimated and digital textile printing industries.

He explained that they will also make available to the industrialists a team of commercial advisers in needles, threads, chemical devices, design and tracing systems, who will provide training virtually or in person at the time it is required.

ABOUT CASA DIAZ

Casa Díaz, a proudly Mexican company leader in the embroidery and clothing industry since 1930. This company is dedicated to the sale and distribution of machinery, spare parts, supplies for clothing, embroidery, screen printing, and textile sublimation equipment and supplies. Calle 37 462-A, and Paseo Montejo, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc. Website: https://casadiaz.com.mx

Source: La Jornada Maya

