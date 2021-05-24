Campeche suspends face-to-face classes due to an increase in Covid cases

Campeche has gone back to yellow on the epidemiological traffic light, therefore, face-to-face classes are not allowed anymore in the state.

As of next Monday, May 24, face-to-face classes will be suspended in the state of Campeche, these will be postponed until the epedemiological traffic light returns to green.

José Luis Alomía, director of epidemiology, stated that the return to classes must be done under strict security measures, taking into account the color of the traffic light and that the teachers are vaccinated. “The important thing is that the return is safe. So far, there are 6 entities that are in staggered face-to-face classes, “said the doctor at a press conference from the National Palace.

Ricardo Koh Cambranis, Secretary of Education in Campeche, reported through a message via WhatsApp to the media that minors from rural schools will remain at home and take classes through the booklets that have already been given to them.

“Derived from the decision of the federal authority to place Campeche on a yellow traffic light and in order to safeguard the health of the population, the Campeche Secretariat of Education and the State Health Department determined the suspension of work in the 135 schools.

“This measure meets the provisions of said plan, which mentions that, in the event of a color change that implies an increase in COVID-19 cases at the state level, face-to-face activities in these schools would be suspended,” said the secretary. of Health of Campeche.

