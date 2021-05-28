AVIS CEO says Rental Car demand is up 500% since January

th the start of the Memorial Day weekend, Americans have been traveling in the highest numbers since March 2020, leading to higher demand for transportation, the Associated Press reported.

Demand for rental cars is up 500% since January, according to a travel company CEO.

“My mother-in-law called me on a vacation and said, ‘Hey, can you get me a rental car?’ I said, ‘No,'” said Jordan Staab, president of SmarterTravel Media. “It’s tough to get a rental car right now, so plan ahead as much as you possibly can.”

Si lo tuyo son los desafíos, los retos y quieres aprender de todas las áreas en la empresa cervecera más grande de México. ¡Esta es tu oportunidad! Sé parte de la nueva generación de #GMT de Grupo Modelo. Aplica aquí: www.gmtmaz.comSee More

Rental car companies cut their inventory over the last year to make up for the lack of revenue following pandemic restrictions in 2020. Now, the demand, and subsequently the price, of rental cars have increased sharply.

The increased desire to travel has also resulted in a rise in prices for flights, gasoline and hotels as Americans plan to travel this weekend in near-record-breaking numbers since the COVID outbreak.

More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports on Thursday, and the number was widely expected to cross the 2 million threshold over the long holiday weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON NEWSWEEK

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments