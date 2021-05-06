Authorities arrest man for beating up his mother and sisters in Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 06, 2021).- Jair Alejandro “N” was linked to a legal process for the crime of family violence and injuries, reported after the events that occurred in the San Juan Bautista neighborhood of Mérida.
According to the information obtained during the investigation, the events occurred on April 27, at an address in the aforementioned neighborhood, where the complainant, together with her minor daughters with a reserved identity, aged 12 and 14, were verbally and physically assaulted by the defendant, for which the formal complaint was filed that led to criminal case 106/2021.
At the hearing held at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida, the Second Control Judge assessed the data presented and decreed the order to be linked to the proceedings for both crimes, also granting a period of two months for the closure of the complementary investigation.
Finally, the litigation prosecutors presented the arguments to request the imposition of precautionary measures, and the Control Judge, after analyzing them, established that the defendant remains in preventive detention for the entire duration of the process.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
