Are you looking for a property down in Mexico? These are the best options in Real Estate

MEXICO, May, 04, 2021, (EL HERALDO).- Currently, the purchase of a property, used or new, to put it up for rent, is still an option for those who want to invest their money in a business that will make them obtain a significant profit.
The profitability of a property does not depend only on the investor, it also has to do with the market, the type of property, its location, the state in which it is located, and the different ways in which it is advertised.
Therefore, if you are interested in investing in Real Estate in Mexico, and making a good profit on it, here are some tips to do it the right way.
Residential investment
The purchase of houses or apartments is an investment that allows generating a return through leasing, where a profit of between 3.5 to five percent can be obtained depending on the segment to which the property belongs: low-income housing, medium interest, residential, residential plus, or premium.
Investment in offices
Currently, office rentals offer a more profitable demand, since rental contracts can be established for more than a year and it is an emerging market that has begun to gain strength in some cities with stable economic development. It must be taken into account that its high profitability also depends on the growth of the area where it is established and its economic development. The profit that can be obtained if it is an independent office is approximately six percent and if it is in a building it can reach 5.5 percent.
Investment in commercial premises
Commercial premises can be profitable in the long term, however, it is not much of a difficulty because it is often easy to find interested businessmen. The profit in this type of investment could go from 3 to 7% if it is considered that it can be a commercial premise, commercial land, or commercial premises within a shopping center.
It should be noted that many commercial zones in areas that are experiencing extensive economic development are handling high prices that may only be accessible to investors with high acquisition power and enough capital to invest.
Source: El Heraldo de Mexico
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan bodybuilders stand out in the Mr. Mexico tournament in CDMX
Mérida, Yuc., (May 04, 2021).- Yucatecan.
-
Aguachile: an easy to prepare dish perfect for these times of excessively high heat
Mèrida, Yuc., May 04, 2021, (MAS.
-
Mexico hits remittances record in March
Mexican workers abroad sent home a.
-
SSP detains foreigner for murdering his father in Mérida
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 4, 2021).- A.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila reiterates his commitment to respect and inclusion toward the Maya people
Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Q. R., May.
-
Terrible accident on the Merida-Cancun highway
FUTV driver dies after crashing into.
-
Do you know the difference between Clericot, Sangría, and Tinto de Verano?
Many wine experts do not approve.
-
Kantemó: The cave of the hanging serpents
Explore the Kantemó caves where snakes.
-
Many Yucatecans are paying 25 thousand pesos or more to go to the US to get vaccinated
Due to the fact that the.
-
Three arrested for stealing a television from a restaurant in western Mérida
Mérida, Yuc., (May 03, 2021).- At.
Leave a Comment