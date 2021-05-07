Another hotel in Tulum close down for holding massive party

Tulum, Q. R., (May 07, 2021).- The Conestesia Hotel, located in the Punta Piedra area of Tulum, was closed by local authorities of the three levels of government for holding a party with more than 200 people despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alfonso Bastos Flores, in charge of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) in Tulum, explained that the party was reported through anonymous complaints, and Public Security Officers showed up at the lodging center located on the Tulum-Boca Paila highway on kilometer 7.

Bastos Flores stated that in the place they found more than 200 people, which obviously exceeded the allowed capacity and the healthy distance was not being respected, so they proceeded to the closure of the business.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

He explained that the business will be sanctioned with fines ranging from 500 to 1500 UMAS, a maximum of 135 thousand pesos.

As of Monday, May 3rd, the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light came into force in orange in the state of Quintana Roo, so the sanitary restrictions were tightened.

“Derived from the change to the orange of the state epidemiological traffic light, authorities of the three orders of government continue with the supervision work, and establishments and businesses were exhorted to respect the 30 percent capacity allowed, as well as the implementation of sanitary measures such as sanitation of the place, mandatory use of face mask and the application of antibacterial gel ”, he agreed.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

He added that the three levels of government will continue to urge compliance with these measures permanently until reaching the green color.

He pointed out that the objective is to verify that the establishments that provide services to the public are safe spaces and contribute to mitigating the effects of the pandemic by protecting people’s health.

“In order to reinforce these tasks, the brigades continue with personnel who visit the center and tourist areas to inform passers-by and collaborators about sanitary measures and the use of face masks, in the same way, talks are carried out with speakers in Spanish, English, and Maya ”, he concluded.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

Source: La Jornada Maya

