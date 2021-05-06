Another fatal accident on the Merida-Cancun highway near the entrance to Hacienda Teya

Mérida, Yucatán, May 06, 2021.- A tragic accident, in the same area where a fatal multiple car crash occurred on Tuesday, May 04, took place this morning on the Mérida-Cancun highway, with the result of one dead and several injured.

A public transportation vehicle that was coming from the Chumayel community and a trailer that was parked at kilometer 10 of the highway were involved in the crash, just a few meters away from the entrance to Hacienda Teya.

The deceased was traveling as a co-pilot in the public transport van. This vehicle was carrying bricklayers, one of whom ended up trapped between the twisted iron.

The injured were transferred to hospitals in Mérida. Photo: (Yucatán Ahora)

A sewage transport van was involved, which crashed into a Bachoco trailer carrying thousands of chikens. A public transport URVAN, carrying passengers from Tecoh municipality of Yucatán and its communities, could not stop and collided with the rear of the trailer.

On Tuesday, as we reported, a tragic accident occurred in the same area that claimed the lives of two people and left 12 injured.







