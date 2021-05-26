Another candidate murdered, this time in Guanajuato

Guanajuato, Gto., (May 26, 2021).- The candidate for mayor of Moroleón, Guanajuato, by Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), Alma Rosa Barragán, was murdered on Tuesday, May 25, Clemente Castañeda, MC’s national coordinator, reported on social media.
In a tweet, Clemente Castañeda indicated that the candidate was killed and two more people were injured.
“They inform me that a few moments ago our candidate for mayor of Moroleón, Alma Rosa Barragán, was murdered and two more people were injured. From @MovCiudadanoMX we deeply regret the events and offer our solidarity and support to the families and victims.”Clemente Castañeda Twitter
In a statement, Movimiento Ciudadano condemned
“We condemn, the cowardly assassination of our candidate for the municipal presidency of Moroleón, Alma Rosa Barragán.”Clemente Castañeda
He demanded prompt justice from the authorities, a thorough investigation, and punishment of those responsible for the murder.
“The national and state leadership of the Citizen Movement will follow up on the investigations carried out by the corresponding authorities: we will not allow his death to remain in impunity,” he added.
Last June 6, Abbel Murrieta, candidate of the Citizen Movement for mayor of Cajeme, Sonora; was shot to death while he was handing out flyers on the street as part of his electoral campaign.
Source: Sipse
