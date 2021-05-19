Anonymus Mexico accuses Russian hackers of plotting an attack on June 6 elections

In a video, Anonymous Mexico assures that Russian hackers will attack the INE (National Electoral Institute) systems because the current government of Lopez Obrador will not accept the results of the upcoming June elections.

MEXICO CITY, May 19, 2021, (PROCESO).- “The Government will not accept defeat on June 6. So we will help to defend the nation’s democracy, ”Anonymous Mexico warned on social networks, after accusing Russian hackers of attacking the National Electoral Institute (INE) systems during the June 6 elections.

“We will defend democracy in Mexico,” wrote Anonymous on its social networks and released a 1:03 minute video.

“Hi, Mexico. We are Anonymous. We have come a long way, after seeing the outrageous events on Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro, a drop that broke the camel’s back. That is why we decided to support you against the current dictatorship“.

“We know that Russian hackers will attack the INE systems since the current government will not accept the results of the June elections,” said the voice behind the mask of the star of the movie “V for Vengeance” and that it has become an icon for activism from anonymity.

For this reason, they said that they will help defend democracy and “as revenge for the dead on Line 12”, in the following days they will reveal the corruption and depravity of those who were involved and are guilty of those murders.

“We will not allow Mexico to sink further into dictatorship. We are legions. We do not forget. We do not forgive. Wait for us, ” said the voice behind the mask.

Defenderemos la Democracia de México… pic.twitter.com/61jfbyEz02 — Anonymous (@_AnonymousMx) May 18, 2021

Source: Proceso

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







