AMLO violates electoral ban again showcasing new airport as a result of his party’s work

President López Obrador affirmed that the Santa Lucía airport is one of the most modern in the world and will be completed on time.
MEXICO, May 24, 2021, (FORBES).- Fifteen days before the elections and although the National Electoral Institute (INE) already warned him to stop boasting his government’s progress, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador once again violated the electoral ban by presuming progress in the construction of the International Airport Felipe Angeles.
Accompanied by the governors of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, Omar Fayad, from Hidalgo State, and the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, the federal president exalted that the construction of the airport is the most important work of the six-year term.
He reiterated that its inauguration will take place on March 21, 2022, and celebrated the progress shown by the building by military engineers.
304 days after the completion of the construction of the project, General Vallejo, who is in charge of the work, reported that there is 60.01% progress with an expenditure of 55% of the budget.
He added that there is a workforce of 25 thousand workers and progress is being made on 47 work fronts without any major incidents so far.
“Are we going to end on March 2022?” Asked the president.
– “In a timely manner, within budget,” replied the military command.
General Vallejo stated that the Felipe Ángeles International Airport is classified as one of the best in the world due to the materials with which it is built and the information technologies that it will implement in its operation.
Source: Forbes
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
