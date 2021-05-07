AMLO sends diplomatic note to the US government via Marcelo Ebrard

AMLO formally claimed the United States government for the alleged financing it gives to a Mexican civil organization dedicated to fighting corruption, which is critical of his administration. The claim was made on Friday, May 7th.
The complaint was made through a diplomatic note sent on Thursday by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and is released just hours before the president meets virtually with the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, to discuss various bilateral agenda issues migration.
In his usual daily press conference, López Obrador read the content of the letter, in which Mexico asks Washington to analyze withdrawing funding from the NGO Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad.
“We request that this embassy confirm whether it has supported this organization and if so, we kindly request that the corresponding agency consider suspending the financial support it provides to the organization called “Mexicanos contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad,” says the letter read by the leader.
In the document, Mexico argues that “the financing of political actors goes against the relations of mutual respect and non-intervention” between both governments.
In response to the sending of the note, anticipated on Thursday by López Obrador, the organization reported that it does not deny receiving financing from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID, for its acronym in English) and published data on its website. about the resources you get.
“We strongly reject the use of concepts such as interference, interventionism, or coup, uttered from the National Palace, to disqualify our work,” the group said in a text on its website.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Canada is the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in adolescents
CANADA, (May 07, 2021).- Canadian authorities.
-
Yucatecan henequen farmers are awaiting the rainy season to start planting
Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 07, 2021).- The.
-
Woman found dead inside her home in Paseos de Opichén, Mérida
MERIDA, YUCATAN (May 7, 2021) A.
-
When will international travel to Canada restart?
As more and more Canadians are.
-
Once again, CJNG uses drones loaded with explosives to attack a town in Michoacan
MICHOACAN, MEXICO.- Heavily armed subjects identified.
-
Work on emotional health is necessary to decrease the number of suicides in Yucatan
Yucatán, Mexico (May 07, 2021).- The.
-
Yucatecan representative proposes financial support from the Federal Government for each birth
Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 07, 2021).- “For.
-
AMLO says that in Mexico we have a “tendentious and punishing” press
MÈXICO, May 07, 2021 (LA JORNADA).-.
-
Morena stops the creation of an Investigative Commission on the collapse of Metro Line 12
MÈXICO, May 07, 2021 (EL UNIVERSAL).The.
-
Airline complaints on the rise as travel begins to recover from pandemic
Although the travel industry is slowly bouncing back.
Leave a Comment