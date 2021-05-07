AMLO sends diplomatic note to the US government via Marcelo Ebrard

AMLO formally claimed the United States government for the alleged financing it gives to a Mexican civil organization dedicated to fighting corruption, which is critical of his administration. The claim was made on Friday, May 7th.

The complaint was made through a diplomatic note sent on Thursday by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and is released just hours before the president meets virtually with the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, to discuss various bilateral agenda issues migration.

In his usual daily press conference, López Obrador read the content of the letter, in which Mexico asks Washington to analyze withdrawing funding from the NGO Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad.

“We request that this embassy confirm whether it has supported this organization and if so, we kindly request that the corresponding agency consider suspending the financial support it provides to the organization called “Mexicanos contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad,” says the letter read by the leader.

In the document, Mexico argues that “the financing of political actors goes against the relations of mutual respect and non-intervention” between both governments.

In response to the sending of the note, anticipated on Thursday by López Obrador, the organization reported that it does not deny receiving financing from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID, for its acronym in English) and published data on its website. about the resources you get.

“We strongly reject the use of concepts such as interference, interventionism, or coup, uttered from the National Palace, to disqualify our work,” the group said in a text on its website.







Comments

comments