AMLO says that in Mexico we have a “tendentious and punishing” press

MÈXICO, May 07, 2021 (LA JORNADA).- At his morning press conference at the National Palace, in the midst of responses to various issues, the president took time to state that he considers national media, “with exceptions, but very few exceptions”, obsessed with criticizing his government. To launch the first criticism, he paused for 20 seconds.

“The rule is that we have the most unfair press, the most distant, the one furthest from the people, and the one closest to the conservative power groups. It is a time of darkness for the media, ” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He considered that since the time of President Francisco I. Madero “there has not been such a press, so tendentious, abusive, defender of corrupt groups, which is constantly lying.”

The trigger for the president’s reflection and annoyance was a mention of criticism for the purchases of Russian vaccines, but above all, about the court order to release El Güero Palma (former member of the Sinaloa cartel), last Saturday, May 01.

Although the President confirmed that the Attorney General’s Office requested his temporary detention, as a tool to review whether at the national or international level there is any pending case against Palma, it does not mean that he is already free, which would be effective only if after the investigation there would be no crime to prosecute.

“If that time passes and there is no pending accusation, then it would proceed because this is a legal mandate to grant his freedom; but if there is, if there is something pending, freedom could not be granted, the Judiciary would have to address the matter, ” AMLO said.

He regretted that there is a “factious press” that took for granted the release (of who was accused in Mexico and the United States of crimes against health), a version that he considers as part of a “campaign” against his administration.

He even ordered the projection of the text in the hall and asked his team to read some fragments, although he suddenly cut to say: “Now, until then, we are not going to get a tumor in the brain”.

Source: La Jornada

