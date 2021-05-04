AMLO ignores the Maya people who request access and use of the Sian Ka’an Reserve in Quintana Roo

During his morning conference that Quintana Roo took place on May 3, AMLO pretended to listen to the Maya indigenous people who requested access and use of the Sian Ka’an Ecological Reserve.
In the voice of Alfaro Yam Canul, a Cruzo’ob Maya indigenous leader in the region, the Maya ethnic group asked the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for access and the possibility of promoting community tourism in the Sian Ka’an biosphere reserve.
The foregoing during the president’s morning press conference, which was held this Monday, May 3rd, in Chetumal, the state capital of Quintana Roo.
The president was accompanied by Governor Carlos Joaquín and the heads of the Interior, the Navy, the National Defense, and the federal Public Security Secretariat.
However, Yam Canul stated that they have asked the federal and state governments for this access many times before, and they have never recieved a formal reponse from neither one of them.
